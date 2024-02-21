Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.50

Shares of Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.50 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.51), with a volume of 1515268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.52).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 43.81. The company has a market cap of £124.60 million and a P/E ratio of 241.18.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Amedeo Air Four Plus’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Further Reading

