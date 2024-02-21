American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AMH opened at $34.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,038.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

