American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 19,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.