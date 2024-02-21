Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $297.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.36. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.