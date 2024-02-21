Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Gap Down to $64.44

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.44, but opened at $60.81. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF shares last traded at $60.75, with a volume of 120,337 shares.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HACK. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 219.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after buying an additional 261,295 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.