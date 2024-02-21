Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 21.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45.

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

