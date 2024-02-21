Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.010-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.1 million-$72.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.4 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.060-0.080 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,592. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78. Amplitude has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $14.42.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplitude by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

