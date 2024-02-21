Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

AMPL stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. 1,480,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,099. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.45. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

In other news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amplitude by 1,972.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 526,191 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after buying an additional 952,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

