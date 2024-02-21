Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Gap Down to $14.07

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.07, but opened at $9.22. Amplitude shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 723,435 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMPL. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered Amplitude from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Amplitude from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPL

Amplitude Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.