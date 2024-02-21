Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.160-1.360 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.16-1.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.96.

ADI traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.11. 2,856,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,422. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.01 and its 200 day moving average is $182.21. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

