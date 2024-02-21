Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kadant Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kadant in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $10.03 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2025 earnings at $10.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant stock opened at $317.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant has a 52-week low of $183.19 and a 52-week high of $354.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Kadant

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 372,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kadant by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

