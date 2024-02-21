Analysts Issue Forecasts for Universal Technical Institute, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $505.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Troy R. Anderson sold 7,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $78,472.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,442 shares in the company, valued at $956,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,152.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.