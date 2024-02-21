Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February 21st (ACB, AEM, AI, AIG, ALE, AR, CG, CRM, CVO, CZR)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, February 21st:

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from $64.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI)

was given a C$13.42 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) was given a C$10.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $290.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$13.50 to C$16.00. Eight Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$14.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$21.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $81.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$104.00 to C$102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $710.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $67.00 to $62.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $380.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $48.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $31.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $7.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) was given a C$8.25 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$25.50 to C$25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) was given a C$5.00 price target by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $22.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $177.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $61.00 to $59.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

