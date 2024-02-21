Analysts Set Expectations for MTY Food Group Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTY Food Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$59.86.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$49.14 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$49.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

