Analyzing Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) and Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and Pro-Dex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $2.40 million 1.11 -$18.92 million ($16.06) -0.07 Pro-Dex $46.09 million 1.30 $7.07 million $0.75 22.80

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pro-Dex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -849.06% -670.24% -226.82% Pro-Dex 5.59% 8.97% 5.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tenon Medical and Pro-Dex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tenon Medical and Pro-Dex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tenon Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.50%. Given Tenon Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Pro-Dex.

Volatility and Risk

Tenon Medical has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Tenon Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pro-Dex beats Tenon Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints. Tenon Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets. It also provides engineering, quality, and regulatory consulting services; and manufactures and sells rotary air motors to various industries. The company's products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.