Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Up 5.1% After Earnings Beat

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.01. 113,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 179,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.
The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Andersons Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity
In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Andersons Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Andersons Company Profile
The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.
