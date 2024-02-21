Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Trading Up 5.1% After Earnings Beat

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.01. 113,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 179,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.30.

The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ANDE

Insider Activity

In other Andersons news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,859.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,875. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 762.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.