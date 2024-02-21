Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of AM stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.25. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 18,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

