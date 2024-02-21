Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:AR traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. 9,698,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,108. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.93. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 195.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 369.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.