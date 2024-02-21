Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Gap Up to $23.41

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $24.85. Antero Resources shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 1,662,266 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 11.2 %

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 369.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.