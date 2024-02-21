APA (NASDAQ:APA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in APA by 175.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,574,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,643,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,050,000 after acquiring an additional 924,400 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Johnson Rice cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.28.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

