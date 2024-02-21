Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 331,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,969 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $45,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $206.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

