Arbitrum (ARB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $538.30 Million

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00003601 BTC on major exchanges. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and approximately $538.30 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 1.92451607 USD and is down -4.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 776 active market(s) with $667,674,180.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arbitrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

