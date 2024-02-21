ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.01

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.01 and traded as high as C$22.44. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$22.40, with a volume of 1,308,139 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARX shares. Stifel Canada raised ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.98.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ARC Resources

ARC Resources Stock Performance

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.05%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.