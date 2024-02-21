Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) will issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter.

NYSE ACRE opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a PE ratio of 136.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $194,717.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,748,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,477,000 after purchasing an additional 116,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 439,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

