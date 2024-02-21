Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $3.44 on Wednesday, hitting $256.17. 664,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,867. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.68 and a 12 month high of $292.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.46 and a 200 day moving average of $215.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $247,595.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $247,595.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,981 shares of company stock valued at $44,610,188 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

