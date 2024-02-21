Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Armada Hoffler Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 20.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.26). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 6.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,079,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,869,000 after acquiring an additional 170,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,583,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 84,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,755,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,498 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHH. StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.