Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.600-5.900 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.60-$5.90 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

