Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 5.6%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.85 and last traded at $47.78. 275,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 677,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Arvinas Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth $808,000. Numerai GP LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 407.9% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 104,409 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 129.2% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

