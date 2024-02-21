Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) & NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Head to Head Review

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and NXP Semiconductors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $1.22 million 1.84 -$19.75 million ($134.04) 0.00 NXP Semiconductors $13.28 billion 4.49 $2.80 billion $10.71 21.60

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies. Ascent Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and NXP Semiconductors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -3,662.39% -7,017.74% -122.29% NXP Semiconductors 21.07% 38.94% 13.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and NXP Semiconductors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A NXP Semiconductors 1 5 11 0 2.59

NXP Semiconductors has a consensus target price of $237.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.66%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors. The company's products are used in various applications, including automotive, industrial and Internet of Things, mobile, and communication infrastructure. The company markets its products to various original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and distributors. It operates in China, the Netherlands, the United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was formerly known as KASLION Acquisition B.V and changed its name to NXP Semiconductors N.V. in May 2010. NXP Semiconductors N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

