Ashford (AINC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN: AINC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/21/2024 – Ashford is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.67. Ashford Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Institutional Trading of Ashford

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

