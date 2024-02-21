ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 93.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in ASML were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $909.57 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $954.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $358.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $802.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $696.41.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $962.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

