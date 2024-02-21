Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Position Increased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 386.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 11,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Assurant by 7.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,748,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,581,000 after acquiring an additional 191,750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Assurant by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 168,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,397,000 after purchasing an additional 92,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

Assurant stock opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.70. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $104.49 and a one year high of $179.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

