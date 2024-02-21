Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.69

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 1323281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.59.

ATH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.74 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

