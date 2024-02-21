AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,008 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,667,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,506,996. The firm has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

