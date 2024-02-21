aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $2.08. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 558,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 81,605 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 293,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 237,849 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

