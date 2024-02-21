aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $2.08. aTyr Pharma shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 558,100 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LIFE
aTyr Pharma Trading Up 4.8 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 81,605 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,368,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 293,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 237,849 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than aTyr Pharma
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.