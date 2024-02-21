Autoliv, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Autoliv has raised its dividend by an average of 62.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Autoliv has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Autoliv to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average of $100.66. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $79.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anthony J. Nellis sold 760 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin Naughton sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $86,551.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,143.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.18.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

