Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is True Wealth Design LLC’s 10th Largest Position

True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. True Wealth Design LLC owned about 0.21% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,405,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 181,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,189. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

