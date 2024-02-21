Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.03.

Avista Increases Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Stories

