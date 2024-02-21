Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.360-2.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avista also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.36-2.56 EPS.

Avista Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $34.30. 346,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,910. Avista has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. Avista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $504.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Avista from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $82,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Avista by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

