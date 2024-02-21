Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,590. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.