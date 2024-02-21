Axie Infinity (AXS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $94.17 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $7.65 or 0.00014924 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $94.17 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004161 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00013973 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,183.54 or 0.99800689 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000994 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009156 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.74 or 0.00167177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007210 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,436,320 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,423,144.86066777 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.91744237 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 412 active market(s) with $96,681,919.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

