AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,210 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of AXIS Capital worth $14,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.21. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXS shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Stanley A. Galanski bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

