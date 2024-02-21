Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
