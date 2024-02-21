Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $123.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM traded up $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 263,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,745. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after acquiring an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after acquiring an additional 309,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,714,000 after buying an additional 255,319 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,860,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,669,000 after purchasing an additional 153,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

