AXT (AXTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXT Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of AXTI opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $99.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AXT by 1,060.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,412 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of AXT by 542.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

See Also

