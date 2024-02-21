Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $76.26 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $76.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $71.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.