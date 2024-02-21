Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in American Express by 25.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in American Express by 7.6% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $310,971,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in American Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

