Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $323.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $318.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.85 and a 52-week high of $333.00.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

