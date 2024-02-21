Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 38,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,878. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

