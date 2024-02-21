Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.09. 108,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

